Columbus Police: Elderly Lyft driver has car stolen by five juveniles

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for four juveniles who were part of a group who stole an elderly Lyft driver’s car Sunday, crashing it into a school bus one day later.

According to police, the driver, a 73-year-old woman, responded to a request for a ride Sunday at approximately 2:30 p.m. which was made by one female and four male juveniles. The suspects then allegedly pulled the woman from her car.

Police said the woman repeatedly asked the juveniles why they picked her to steal, to which one of the suspects responded, “Your’e the chosen one for the day.”

The woman sustained abrasions and bruising in the incident.

On Monday at approximately 9:34 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle matching the description of the victim’s vehicle, a 2015 silver Chevy, that hit a city school bus.

Three juvenile suspects in the vehicle, two males and a female, fled the scene, but a short time later, the female suspect returned to the scene, police said.

Police are still looking for the four male suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.