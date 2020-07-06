Columbus Police disband school resource officer program with city district

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have discontinued the high school resource officer program with Columbus City Schools.

The police department announced Monday the 3-year contract with the school district expired on June 30, and there is no new contract in place.

The program employed 20 high school resource officers and two sergeants. The resource officer positions will be eliminated, a department spokesperson said.

Columbus Police Chief Tom Quinlan has provided 70-day notices to these officers and sergeants which is required in the current collective bargaining agreement.

“I have the duty to ensure proper distribution of personnel and without a contract in place, I am required to assign the officers to a position that is operational and essential,” Quinlan said in a statement.

The department has a separate 1-year contact with the Worthington City School District. One officer is assigned to Worthington Kilbourne High School and will remain in that assignment.

The Columbus City School District released the following statement Monday afternoon: