COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said Tuesday they believe a missing 17-year-old is dead.

CPD said that Imperial Stewart, who went missing on Sept. 20, is now believed to be dead after investigation from homicide detectives. The announcement comes after two suspects in the case related to his disappearance made their initial court appearances.

18-year-old Mi’Quel D. Bowles and 40-year-old Tywisha L. Peterson, who court records identify as Bowles’ mother, were both charged with a felony obstruction of justice charge after being arrested Tuesday. Both appeared in court virtually Tuesday morning and received $500,000 bonds. The two were also ordered to stay away from each other.

Both Bowles and Peterson are scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Oct. 12.

Prosecutors in the courtroom revealed they expect this to turn into a homicide case. Police said foul play is being investigated in Stewart’s disappearance with Bowles’ 20-year-old brother Michael Bowles named as a person of interest.

Police said that a 16-year-old has been charged with obstructing justice with a 17-year-old and 39-year-old Genee Dumas charged with obstruction of official business.

Mi’Quel D. Bowles (left), Tywisha L. Peterson (center), and Genee Dumas (right)

According to court records, Mi’Quel Bowles was shot inside a Chrysler 300 while Stewart was being robbed. Michael Bowles then dropped Mi’Quel Bowles off at a relative’s home after he was shot, court records state.

Mi’Quel Bowles allegedly denied being in the car or having any knowledge of Stewart’s disappearance, court records state. He also allegedly claimed to not know what happened to him or where it happened.

Court records state Peterson met Michael Bowles at a home in east Columbus where the two allegedly talked about how to get rid of the Chrysler. Police allegedly found the car burned out in Fairfield County.

Police are asking anyone with information on suspects to call 614-774-7825 or 614-461-8477.