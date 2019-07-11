Columbus police cruisers to begin carrying defibrillators

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There are nearly 600 incidents of out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrests in Columbus each year according to City Council and that why they wants to equip Columbus police cruisers with external defibrillators.

“It’s important because our first responders are a team,” said council member Mitchell Brown.

Columbus police already carry Narcan and mouth to mouth masks. Now they’ll have one more tool to save lives, automated external defibrillators, or AEDs

City Council said they will spend $45 thousand to get 30 additional AEDs. They will be placed at different precincts.

Columbus police already has 36 in use right now.

“I’ve deployed it on a number of occasions and thankfully we’ve had zero bad outcomes in the times that we’ve had to use it on my end,” said Columbus Police Adam Ball.

He uses one every day. He said he was a medic with Hamilton Township before becoming and police officer here in Columbus.

So he knows how important it is to get immediate help to people who have sudden cardiac arrest which is the third leading cause of death in the US.

“In that meantime we are already intervening, and putting and AED on, and giving chest compression if necessary,” said Ball.

Columbus Fire will train officers on how to use the AED.

“The training will show you how to use it, walk you through it, make you more comfortable with it to where you can use it and not have any fears.”

The 30 additional AEDs will be placed in precincts with the highest volume of calls for related to sudden cardiac arrest.

Ball said he believes having these are the future of policing.

“We’re minutes ahead of the game which is crucial to the survivability of these people,” said Ball.

The pilot program will be evaluated after one year and will be expanded if they believe it’s successful.