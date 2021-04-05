Columbus police continue to ask for help locating man missing for 3 weeks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police continue to ask for help locating a man who has been missing for three weeks.

Police say Tymar Whitsett Jr., 23, was last seen around 11:30 p.m, March 13, at the Marion Square Apartments off Marion Road.

Whitsett is 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair, brown eyes, and approximately 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt saying “Lucky Charm.”

Police say Whitsett is labeled endangered due to “suspicious circumstances” and they are “very concerned for his safety.”

Anyone with information on Whitsett’s whereabouts can call Columbus Police Missing Persons at 614-645-2358 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477..