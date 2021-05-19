Columbus police chief: Town hall meeting with finalists set for Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A town hall meeting featuring the four finalists for the new Columbus Division of Police Chief is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The virtual meeting will feature the candidates answering questions submitted by the public.

The finalists are:

  • Elaine Bryant, deputy chief of Detroit police
  • Derrick Diggs, chief of Fort Myers, Florida, police and former chief of Toledo police
  • Avery Moore, assistant chief/acting chief of Dallas police
  • Ivonne Roman, co-founder of 30×30 Initiative and former chief of Newark, New Jersey, police

The town hall will take place Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. You can watch it here on nbc4i.com or on the NBC4 app.

People wishing to submit a question for the town hall may do so by emailing it to policechiefsearch@columbus.gov.

