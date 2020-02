Hamersville, Oh. (WLWT/NBC News) — Two students were injured Monday when an Ohio school bus flipped onto its side near Hamersville.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officers said the school bus was driven by a substitute driver. The bus was heading west on Sodom Road when it veered off the right side of the road into a ditch line. Troopers said the driver overcorrected the bus, causing it to slide off the left side of the road, hitting a ditch. The bus then overturned on its right side.