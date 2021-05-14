Columbus police chief: How to watch Wednesday’s town hall with the finalists

The Columbus, Ohio, Division of Police Central Headquarters is seen on September 15, 2016. (Photo by PAUL VERNON/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The finalists for Columbus police chief are expected to be named Monday and then take part in a virtual town hall with Mayor Andrew Ginther on Wednesday.

The town hall will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and you can watch it here on nbc4i.com or on the NBC4 app. People wishing to submit a question for the town hall may do so by emailing it to policechiefsearch@columbus.gov.

Earlier this week, Ginther’s office identified nine applicants who were expected to receive interviews, although a representative of the mayor’s office said people not on the list could still become finalists. Everyone on the list was from outside the department, as Ginther has said he wants to hire an outsider who can work to change the culture of the force.

The list included:

Elaine Bryant, deputy chief of Detroit police

Robert Clark, criminal justice professor at National University in San Diego and former FBI assistant special agent in charge

Derrick Diggs, chief of Fort Myers, Florida, police and former chief of Toledo police

Avery Moore, assistant chief of Dallas police (investigations and tactical branch)

Bryan Norwood, vice president of public safety at Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Ivonne Roman, co-founder of 30×30 Initiative, which seeks to increase representation of female police officers, and former chief of Newark, New Jersey, police

Joseph Sullivan, former deputy commissioner of Philadelphia police

Perry Tarrant, executive director of FBI-LEEDA, a law enforcement training firm in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and a previous finalist for Columbus police chief

David Taylor, program manager at G4S, a security services firm in Washington

The city will also be streaming the town hall on its YouTube and Facebook pages and on CTV.