Columbus police chief: City names four finalists

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The search for Columbus’ next police chief has been narrowed to four.

The office of Mayor Andrew Ginther released the names of the finalists Monday ahead of a virtual town hall Wednesday where they will answer questions from the public.

The finalists are:

Elaine Bryant, deputy chief of Detroit police

Derrick Diggs, chief of Fort Myers, Florida, police and former chief of Toledo police

Avery Moore, assistant chief/acting chief of Dallas police

Ivonne Roman, co-founder of 30×30 Initiative and former chief of Newark, New Jersey, police

The town hall will take place Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. You can watch it here on nbc4i.com or on the NBC4 app. People wishing to submit a question for the town hall may do so by emailing it to policechiefsearch@columbus.gov.

Not on the list was Perry Tarrant, executive director of FBI-LEEDA, a law enforcement training firm in Malvern, Pennsylvania. He was a previous finalist for Columbus police chief.

Bryant has been with Detroit police since 2000 and has a background in community relations. She also worked in patrol, administration, the missing and exploited children’s task force, and domestic violence divisions.

In Fort Myers and Toledo, Diggs said he introduced real-time crime centers to successfully drive down crime. He also said he has experience addressing issues in communities of color. He is under investigation for misusing a city credit card. Diggs allegedly used the card to buy meals, boots and a satellite radio for himself or others, according to a probable cause finding by the Florida Commission on Ethics. The case is pending.

Moore is acting chief in Dallas and said he boosted the city’s solved homicide rate to about 80% and that he is a use-of-force expert. He said wants to make Columbus police more representative of Black and female populations.

Roman commanded the criminal investigations bureau in Newark and has been an advocate for women in policing with the 30×30 Initiative.

Ginther is seeking an outsider to take over as chief for the first time. In January, former chief Thomas Quinlan was returned to his role as a deputy chief after about a year on the job.

Last week, the city agreed to a $10 million settlement with the family of Andre’ Hill, an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by Officer Adam Coy in December. Coy was fired from the force a week later and is facing charges including murder and reckless homicide.

And protests Downtown last summer over police violence against Blacks led to multiple instances where investigators found that officers may have violated the law.