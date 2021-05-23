Columbus police chief candidate answers questions on youth violence, safety for girls of color

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One of the finalists in the running to be Columbus’ next police chief answered questions about youth violence and the safety of girls of color in the city.

Ivonne Roman, a former commander of the Criminal Investigations Bureau at the Newark Police Department in New Jersey, spoke with a group of young leaders with the Eryn Pink Girl Empowerment organization.

The group discussed Saturday night’s deadly shooting as well as the apparent rise in gun violence among the city’s youth.

Roman said it’s up to all of us to help prevent these tragic crimes.

“It take a village, they say, right?” Roman said. “It takes the police working with the community, especially the community, right? And the legislators and the unions, right? Get everyone moving in the right direction so we can create the police department that communities demand.”

Roman said if she’s selected to be the city’s next police chief, she hopes to implement programs to encourage more people of color and more young women to enter into careers in law enforcement.