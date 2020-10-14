Columbus Police chief addresses rumors surrounding fatal OSU shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Police chief has taken to social media to address rumors circulating online about the shooting death of an Ohio State University student this past weekend.

Columbus Chief Thomas Quinlan said Tuesday there is no basis for any of the rumors going around, including one about gang activity around student housing near the campus.

“Reports circulating that suggest gang activity in the student housing area near campus is also not found to be credible,” Quinlan wrote.

According to Columbus Police, Chase Meola, 23, from Mahwah, New Jersey, was shot and killed in an alley on the 100 block of 14th Avenue at approximately 2:10 a.m. Sunday.

Kinte Mitchell Jr., 18, of Columbus, has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Meola was a fifth-year marketing major at the university.

OSU President Kristina M. Johnson announced Monday the university was working with Columbus Police to increase patrols of the campus area.