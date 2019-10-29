Columbus Police capture suspected burglars just minutes after break-in

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two men were under arrest just five minutes after police said they broke into a Hilltop business early Tuesday morning.

In a post to its Facebook page, the Columbus Police applauded officers Ryan Kaethow and Josh Bell for having the two suspects in custody so quickly.

Police said Ernest Caldwell, 41, and Shawn Colvin, 33, allegedly broke into a business on the 2400 block of West Broad Street at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the owner of the business heard the break-in and called 911 at 2:01 a.m. Patrol officers arrived on the scene at 2:02 a.m.

Police said they observed the suspects fleeing the business and Kaethow had Caldwell under arrest at 2:04 a.m.

The Columbus Police helicopter unit was able to find Colvin on the roof of the building, where Bell was able to take him into custody at 2:05 a.m. after Colvin broke his ankle trying to escape.

Both Caldwell and Colvin have been charged with burglary.