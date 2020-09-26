Columbus Police cadet takes to bicycle to honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus police cadet is using his bike to honor law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

The second Cycling For Heroes bike ride was held Saturday in Hilliard, organized by cadet Derek Slane.

Slane said that as a young Black man, he wanted to bridge the divide between police and the people in his community.

That’s why he joined the Columbus Police Academy.

He said during his time there, he found there was actually more that unites police and the people they serve than divides, especially when faced with a death in the family.

In June, Slane held his first ride shortly after the protests across the country, and decided to hold another one Saturday.

Slane said he wants to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who are prepared to make it.

“You know, we all live a life and there’s uncertainty and something could happen, but these officers, it’s on the daily,” Slane said. “They wake up, they put their uniform on, their badge is pinned on their chest, they kiss their husbands and wives good-bye for the day and they go to work not knowing if they’re going to come home or not, so what I want people to really realize is that officers do a lot for the community.”

Slane said this year is different than any other, with statistics showing that 205 officers have been killed in the line of duty with more than half of those deaths from COVID-related complications.