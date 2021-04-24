Columbus Police: Boy, 1, missing, may be with non-custodial father

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a missing boy, 1, who they said may be with his father, who does not have legal custody of the child.

Za’Carri-Blu Prince Michael Frazier is biracial with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen with his non-custodial father Saturday in the area of Cleveland and Lamont avenues in Clinton Township.

Police said the boy and his father may be in the Clinton Township area or Tallahassee, Florida.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.