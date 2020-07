COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in North Linden Tuesday evening.

According to police, the body was found on the 2400 block of McGuffey Road at approximately 7:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, the found the victim, who was pronounced dead at 7:57 p.m.

Detectives remain at the scene investigating.

No further details were available.