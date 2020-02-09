Columbus Police: Robber hits two banks in one day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man they said robbed two separate banks about 30 minutes apart Saturday.

According to police, the suspect is a white man between 5-feet, 6-inches and 5-feet, 8-inches tall with a skinny build, weighing approximately 125-150 pounds.

He has blue or hazel eyes and was wearing a black hoodie with a “clown-type” logo on the back with white lettering on the back and front, a black half-mask on his face, light-colored blue jeans, black shoes, and was carrying a black backpack.

Columbus Police said the suspect entered the Huntington Bank on the 3900 block of Morse Crossing at approximately 11:35 a.m. and approached the teller. The suspect yelled at the bank’s tellers, “Give me some money, I have a gun. I do not want anyone to get hurt.”

Police said the suspect was given an unknown amount of money and fled the scene, getting into the passenger side of a white vehicle, possibly a hatchback, with an Ohio license plate.

At approximately 12:10 p.m., police said the same suspect entered the Kemba Financial Credit Union on the 4300 block of North High Street. The suspect again approached the counter and demanded money from the tellers, again implying he had a gun.

The suspect fled the bank with an undetermined amount of cash, getting into a white SUV with driver-side front-end damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.