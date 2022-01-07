COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking help identifying three people accused of scamming cashiers into giving back more in change than they’re owed.

Police say that over the last several months, a team of three people — one man and two women — have gone into multiple Kroger stores and executed a quick change scam.

A typical quick change scam occurs when a person pays for a small item with a large bill. While the cashier is counting out the change, the person attempts to pay in a different manner, causing the cashier to become confused over how much is due back. In the end, the person walks out with more money than they were owed.

Kroger has experienced a loss of around $200 each time the scam has been attempted, police say, for a total reaching into the thousands.

Six photos of the suspects were released:

One of the suspects accused of executing a quick change scam in Columbus, Ohio, in late 2021 and early 2022

One of the suspects accused of executing a quick change scam in Columbus, Ohio, in late 2021 and early 2022

One of the suspects accused of executing a quick change scam in Columbus, Ohio, in late 2021 and early 2022

One of the suspects accused of executing a quick change scam in Columbus, Ohio, in late 2021 and early 2022

One of the suspects accused of executing a quick change scam in Columbus, Ohio, in late 2021 and early 2022

One of the suspects accused of executing a quick change scam in Columbus, Ohio, in late 2021 and early 2022

Anyone with information may contact Det. Kenneth Kerr at 614-645-4035 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.