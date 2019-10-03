Columbus police asking for help locating missing woman

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking for help locating a woman last seen leaving Scioto Downs.
According to the Columbus Division of Police, Elanor M. Himelrick was last seen at about 7pm Wednesday as she was leaving Scioto Downs.
Himelrick was driving a gray Dodge Journey with Ohio tags CEA3055.
Himelrick is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and about 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on Himelrick’s whereabouts can call the CPD Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624.