Breaking News
Fatal crash near Morse Road closes I-71NB
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
Ada Ex. Village School District Big Walnut Local Schools Elgin Local Schools Fairbanks Local School District Hardin Northern Local District Jonathan Alder Schools Madison Plains Local Marysville Ex Village Schools North Union School Dist River Valley Local Schools Riverdale Local Schools Westfall Schools Wynford School District

Columbus police asking for help locating missing woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking for help locating a woman last seen leaving Scioto Downs.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Elanor M. Himelrick was last seen at about 7pm Wednesday as she was leaving Scioto Downs. 

Himelrick was driving a gray Dodge Journey with Ohio tags CEA3055. 

Himelrick is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and about 180 pounds. 

Anyone with information on Himelrick’s whereabouts can call the CPD Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools