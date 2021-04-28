Columbus Police ask public’s help identifying suspects in Nov. shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are asking the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in connection with a shooting last November.

Columbus Police posted on Facebook Wednesday that it is seeking two men wanted in connection with firing at a car as it drove off, hitting the victim multiple times, putting the victim into the hospital in serious condition.

According to police, on Nov. 18, 2020, at 10:43 p.m., the victim and a friend were parked on the 700 block of Canonby Place near Greenlawn and Harmon avenues waiting for some friends.

A short time later, the victim saw two men walk up to his vehicle, noticing one had a gun in his hand. At this point, the victims started to drive away, which is when the suspect begin shooting at the car.

After the shooting, the suspects left in a small red car.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4373.