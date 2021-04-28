Columbus Police ask public’s help identifying suspects in Nov. shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are asking the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in connection with a shooting last November.

Columbus Police posted on Facebook Wednesday that it is seeking two men wanted in connection with firing at a car as it drove off, hitting the victim multiple times, putting the victim into the hospital in serious condition.

According to police, on Nov. 18, 2020, at 10:43 p.m., the victim and a friend were parked on the 700 block of Canonby Place near Greenlawn and Harmon avenues waiting for some friends.

A short time later, the victim saw two men walk up to his vehicle, noticing one had a gun in his hand. At this point, the victims started to drive away, which is when the suspect begin shooting at the car.

After the shooting, the suspects left in a small red car.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4373.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss