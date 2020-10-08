Columbus police arrest suspect in triple shooting that left 1 dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have arrested a suspect in a north Columbus shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:35 a.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Arborwood Court on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Dontey Wiley, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Wiley was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say another male victim wounded in the shooting is expected to survive after he was taken to Dublin Methodist Hospital by a relative.

The third victim, a female, suffered a grazing gunshot wound and was treated at the scene.

All three victim was struck during an exchange of gunfire, and police say Q’Juantez Poole, 20, admitted to shooting at Wiley.

Wiley has been arrested and is facing murder charges.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.