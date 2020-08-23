Columbus Police arrest six on gun charges following funeral

COLUMUBS (WCMH) — Violence has been plaguing Columbus this summer and tonight some illegal guns are off the streets.

On Saturday, Columbus Police arrested six people and seized six guns following a funeral.

Police say the arrests are troubling for a couple different reasons.

The suspects had just attended a funeral for someone who was recently killed in a shooting, with one of the people arrested out on bond in relation to a previous homicide.

Columbus Police said all of the suspects possessed the guns illegally.

“Six firearms from two different cars that had a total of six people,” said Columbus Division of Police Public Information Officer Sgt. James Fuqua.

According to police, officers were in the area of the funeral because they had received information there might be retaliation against the family putting a loved one to rest.

“We’re at a point where we can’t even safely attend a funeral for a loved one because of certain actions and people still wanting to conduct violence in this community,” Fuqua said.

Fuqua said the suspects were at the funeral to support the family of the victim.

“How unfortunate it is that at a funeral when friends and family are trying to grieve that firearms have to be involved for any reason regardless of whether it’s right, wrong or indifferent,” Fuqua said.

According to Fuqua, officers also received information that led them to pull over the two cars following the funeral.

One of the people arrested was Tivon Green, who, according to police, has been out on bond for a previous homicide because of a mistrial in 2017.

“So we’re talking about someone that is engaging in violent behavior as it is, and illegally carrying a firearm in our community and that will not be tolerated,” Fuqua said.

Police said some of the other suspects arrested Saturday also have previous violent charges on their records.