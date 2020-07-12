Columbus Police arrest one, search for second suspect in east side gas station theft, assault

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for a second in connection to a theft and assault at an east side gas station on the Fourth of July.

According to Columbus Police, the two suspects walked into the Shell gas station on the 1900 block of East Livingston Avenue at approximately 9:45 p.m.

One of the suspects took an item from the store without paying for it, after which both suspects ran from the store, police said.

The manager of the store tried to stop the suspects from leaving, which is when police said the two suspects began assaulting the manager.

One of the suspects then pulled a handgun and fired at the manager before both suspects left the area in a gray Nissan Altima, according to police.

The suspect who pulled the handgun has been arrested, Columbus Police said Saturday. Police have not identified the suspect.

The second suspect is described as a Black male in his teens or early 20s. He is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He wore all black clothing and has medium length dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.