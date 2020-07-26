Columbus Police: Armed robbery suspect pistolwhipped store employee

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a west Columbus GameStop last week.

Columbus Police said the suspect walked into the GameStop on the 3900 block of West Broad Street at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.

The suspect walked around the store until all the other customers left the shop, then walked up to the cash register and pulled a gun on the employee, police said.

According to police, the suspect demanded money from the register. The employee started to open the register, but the suspect allegedly struck the employee on the back of the head with the handgun.

At that point, the suspect grabbed the cash from the register and fled the store, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man, standing approximately 6-feet tall and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He has medium length dreadlocked hair, and was wearing a black skull cap, black mask, grey Adidas sweatshirt, and grey pants.

The suspect was armed with a two-toned black and green small framed semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Squad at 614-546-3941.