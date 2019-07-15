Columbus police announcing restructuring of bureaus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is expected to announce a reorganization of its current units, Monday morning.

Columbus Division of Police Chief Tom Quinlan, along with other members of the force are scheduled to hold a news conference at 10am, to present information on the reorganization.

Quinlan is expected to give details on the restructuring of current bureaus and units as well as introduce a few new initiatives that have been developed.

The goals of the reorganization, according to a release, is to put an emphasis on service driven policing and community focus.