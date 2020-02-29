Coroner rules 2-year-old boy’s October death a homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has ruled the October death of a two-year-old boy in southeast Columbus a homicide.

According to Columbus Police, they were notified Thursday of the coroner’s ruling, and are currently investigating the incident.

Columbus Police responded to an apartment on the 4600 block of Refugee Road on Monday, Oct. 7, for reports of an injured child, later identified as Clifford A. Stark.

Police said the call stated Stark was barely breathing with a possible broken arm.

Stark was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and died the next day from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.