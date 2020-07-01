Columbus Police 133rd Recruit Class Graduation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Thursday, July 2 at 10:00 a.m., the 133rd Columbus Police Recruit Class will graduate at the Columbus Police Academy after completing 29 weeks of training.

The class is comprised of 68 officers, including 43 Columbus officers and 25 officers representing 10 outside agencies:

Genoa Twp. (first time agency): 1

Delaware County SO (first time agency): 5

Dublin PD: 1

Gahanna PD: 3

Grove City PD: 3

Hilliard PD: 3

New Albany PD: 1

OSU PD: 1

Reynoldsburg PD: 4

Westerville PD: 3

The graduation is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No family or friends will be in attendance.