Marysville plant among other Honda factories to extend production suspension

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Honda announced that it will extend the production suspension previously announced for all of our automobile engine and transmission plants in the U.S. and Canada.

The original production suspension was from March 23 through March 30 and now the production will remain suspended for another five days.

“This extension is in response to the continued steep decline in market demand across the automotive industry due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, resulting in the inability of consumers in many markets to purchase new vehicles,” according to officials.

Officials say operations will resume on April 7 and will continue to provide opportunities for associates to be paid including providing full pay for some non-production days and pulling ahead vacation for others.

They also say will utilize this time to continue deep cleaning of its production facilities and common areas to further protect associates upon their return to the plants

They say the decision was made to help continue to flatten the curve and the decline in market demand for cars.