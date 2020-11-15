Columbus pizza place closed due to storm damage

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Columbus pizza place is closed Sunday because of storm damage.

Iacono’s Pizza on Kenny Road had its awning collapse due to strong wind storms that blew through central Ohio Sunday.

Some of the support poles completely gave way, and part of the awning is missing while other parts hang over the front of the businesses at the Kenny Road strip mall.

Iacono’s manager Chris Kocher said he thinks it might be a couple of days before the building’s owner can begin cleaning up.

Late Sunday afternoon, caution tape warned visitors to the plaza of the damage.

At the time of the collapse, Iacono’s Pizza wasn’t supposed to be open. An insurance agency in the same plaza isn’t open on Sundays, and a store at the end of the plaza is out of business.

If the pizza place had been open, people would have been parked in front of the store waiting for their food and employees would have been going in and out of the shop.

So if there’s a silver lining for Iacono’s, it’s that no one was there, so no one was hurt by the damage.

Kocher said he got a call at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. He hoped, maybe, the damage could have been cleaned up so the shop could still open for dinner, but when he arrived at the store, he realized that was not going to happen.

“Looks like the entire awning is down in front of the building,” Kocher said. “All of the pillars are collapsed and, I’ve seen a couple of the pieces of sheet metal fly back into behind the flower shop, so I’d say it’s still in danger of collapsing right now.”

Iacono’s is normally closed Mondays, so Kocher is hopeful the damage can be cleaned up Monday and the restaurant can reopen Tuesday.