COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every year, Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 because the date represents the first three digits of Pi (3.14) which is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

Pi Day is a holiday designed to promote mathematics in the U.S. and around the world and revelers are encouraged to indulge in all types of circular-shaped foods that begin with “Pi” — like pies.

While desert pies get a lot of attention on this special day, what could be more Pi Day-ish than a “pi”zza pie?

Here is a list of some pizza pie deals being offered in Columbus and around central Ohio this year:

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Dine-in at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse and get a mini one-topping deep dish pizza for just $3.14.

Blaze Pizza

Qualifying Blaze Rewards members can get any 11-inch pizza for just $3.14. Download the Blaze Pizza app anytime before March 14.

Donatos

Get $3.14 off a large pizza ordered at donatos.com using code PI on March 14.

Marco’s Pizza

Buy any large or extra-large pizza at menu price and get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14. Good on online orders or through Marco’s Pizza app with code PIDAY2022. The offer is valid only on March 14 at participating stores.

Papa John’s Pizza

Buy a large pizza at regular menu price and get a large 1-topping pizza for $3.14. At participating locations only.

Pilot Flying J

Offering $5 off whole pizzas Mar. 9-15 through the Pilot Flying J app. Download (or open) the app within these dates to find exclusive offers.

Sbarro

Join Sabarro’s Slice Society rewards program you can get a free NY XL slice of pizza when you buy a drink.