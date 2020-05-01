Columbus Parks reopening golf courses, providing summer meals for kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Recreation and Parks Department has announced it will soon be opening golf courses, and will also be providing summer meals for city students.

“We know residents are anxious to access our programs and facilities, and Columbus Recreation and Parks is working hard to adapt our program offerings and prepare our facilities to ensure the safety of residents and our staff,” said Paul Rakosky, director of Columbus Recreation and Parks. “It’s critical we take a careful, deliberate approach to ensure we can deliver quality programing, safely.”

Columbus Recreation and Parks says its top priority is to provide innovative and creative programs for kids and families.

Below are updates on the status of Columbus Recreation and Parks programs and facilities as of May 1, 2020:

· The department is evaluating summer programs, camps and classes to best meet the needs of residents while adapting to the most up-to-date social distancing guidelines. Currently, the start dates for summer programs, camps and classes are to be determined.

· The department is the largest summer food provider in the state of Ohio and continues to work with key partners across the city to ensure the essential need of providing healthy and nutritious meals to kids under age 18 this summer will continue during this challenging time. The summer meal program, commonly known as Go Lunch!, will continue.

· Beginning May 12, 2020, the department will reopen city golf courses in anticipation of seasonal play. Additionally, the department will continue installing marinas and docks for recreational access to the city’s waterways. It is important all residents follow social distancing guidelines and wear cloth masks or face coverings while participating in recreational activities if possible.

· Columbus parks and trails will remain open. At this time, all community centers will remain closed until further notice. Additionally, all public playgrounds, sports courts and public recreational equipment are closed. This includes recreational equipment like outdoor exercise gyms, basketball courts, picnic tables and sporting equipment.