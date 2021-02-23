Columbus parks and rec helping provide meals for those in need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In 2020, Free Mobile Produce Markets at Columbus Recreation and Parks Department’s community centers provided produce for nearly 305,000 meals to more than 25,000 residents.

Now with the cold days leaving, they know more people will need food assistance soon.

Recently, the organization learned about 22 percent of seniors need food assistance, and now it wants others to know about Free Mobile Produce Markets’ upcoming efforts.

“In our Franklinton area, we have seen a really large need with senior citizens, along with Scioto South–probably our most busy,” said Ruby White, food office manager.

White said she will be working with the center to target a lot more areas in central Ohio.

“Glenwood, that’s going to be on the west side for us and then up north and Scioto South, so we’re literally hitting all regions of the city as much as we can,” White said.

For anyone hesitant to ask for help, the organization wants you to know you can come to them with open arms.

“The eligibility requirements are very light,” White said. “We’re definitely not turning anyone away. We also encourage people to not only collect for themselves, but for their neighbors and family. Sometimes we have a lot to give out.”

The next food distribution will be on Feb. 25 in Marion-Franklin.

Additional dates and times and eligibility requirements can be found by clicking here.