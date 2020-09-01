Columbus parks and rec expands fall programming to include remote learning assistance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — While the COVID-19 health crisis has limited opportunities for gatherings and entertainment for half of 2020, Columbus community centers and parks are embracing its role in the community.

“It’s most important as a recreator, that we keep our doors open, we provide those services that people have become accustomed to not just our facility inside, but also our park services,” said Bernita Reese, the Assistant Director of Community Services and Special Programs.

Starting Tuesday, September 8, the Recreation and Parks Department will expand its programming topics, hours and ages served. The expanded services will include activities and programs for everyone from preschool students to senior citizens. The Cultural Arts Center, fitness centers and Columbus Aquatics Centers will also be reopening the doors.

The move coincides with the remote beginning of the school year for Columbus City Schools. To help fill a need for child care, homework help, and structured activity, some of the department’s 29 community centers will provide space for “Active Learning Sites.”

Reese explained the sites will offer help with remote school work, in addition to access to social workers, daily meals, and opportunities for physical activity.

“Sitting at home from March, up through August is very trying. I think young people are now ready for some activity and we’re going to provide it for them,” Reese said.

Monday evening, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther added,

Helping students adjust to virtual learning by offering places where they can focus on schoolwork and engage in physical activity will help improve their overall well being. Mayor Andrew Ginther

Many of the fall programs are free or low cost. They will all include increased cleaning and sanitation measures,and additional safety guidelines for staff and participants.

Program areas:

Learning Activity and Physical Activity blocks to offer students structured opportunities to focus on schoolwork and get active

A variety of educational and physical activity programs available at community centers, Outdoor Education and Therapeutic Recreation

Fitness rooms and fitness classes such as boxing conditioning and sports skills and drills will be available

The Columbus Aquatics Center offers open swim and lap swim.

The Cultural Arts Center’s gallery will be open, and the center will offer adult and senior arts programming

Click here for details about fall programming and registration.