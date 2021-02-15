Columbus Parks and Rec community centers closed Tuesday due to weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Parks and Recreation said it is closing its community centers Tuesday in order to allow staff to focus on essential services during the winter weather hitting the region.

All classes and programs scheduled for Tuesday are canceled. However, select athletic facilities will be open for evening league and tournament play.

“The safety of Columbus residents and our employees remains a top priority,” said Paul Rakosky, interim director of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. “By shifting our focus to emergency services during this winter storm, we can keep Columbus safe.”

A complete list of centers, their locations and contact information can be found by clicking here.

During inclement weather, the department’s maintenance and forestry division is responsible for tree care and snow removal, the department said in a press release.

The athletic facilities which will be open Tuesday evening include:

Lou Berliner Athletic Complex, 1300 Deckenbach Rd.

Big Run Athletic Complex, 4205 Clime Rd.

Bill McDonald Athletic Complex, 4990 Olentangy River Rd.

Cleo Dumaree Athletic Complex, 276 S. Nelson Rd.

Willis Athletic Complex, 2520 Mock Rd.

For updates, call 614-645-3366 or click here.