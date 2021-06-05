Columbus organization takes to the links to help keep children safe, engaged

Be Counted On Foundation’s golf outing at The Golf Depot in Gahanna on June 5, 2021.

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – One foundation is looking to keep kids engaged this summer.

The Be Counted On Foundation is doing this by using golf as a tool to teach the youth about integrity, discipline, and education.

The foundation gave 100 children between the ages of 8 to 15 a chance to get involved Saturday, all for free at the Golf Depot in Gahanna.

Be Counted On Foundation CEO Gerry Hammond said after Saturday’s turnout, he’s going to try to schedule more of these free events to keep kids doing something good and exposed to new things.

“The goal is really to take these kids and introduce them to a sport,” Hammond, a professional coach for the PGA, said. “One that they’ve never had, a sport, it can really go a long way in someone’s life. It’s like, keep your head up, stay positive, and be good at it.”

