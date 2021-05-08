Columbus organization supporting mothers who lost children to violence hopes to offer healing on Mother’s Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mother’s Day can be difficult for those who’ve lost their mother, and for mothers who’ve lost their children.

A group of mothers who lost their children to violence in the city of Columbus held a special gathering Saturday at Wolfe Park.

The group, Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, was started by Malissa St. Clair.

“Every time I’m able to listen to a story, and share my experience, it’s my healing,” she said.

St. Clair lost her son Anthony Michael to a stabbing several years ago.

However, while the pain of losing her child continues to stay with her, she found that talking about it helped her heal and encouraged her to meet other mothers going through the same thing,

Today, Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children has more than 1,700 members, filled by mothers and supporters helping one another, especially during times like this.

“It’s about imparting joy, it’s imparting happiness, love and compassion into mothers on Mother’s Day eve,” St. Clair said. “So that on Mother’s Day, they can wake up with a little more sunshine, then they would’ve without it.”

To keep things socially distanced due to the pandemic, Saturday’s gathering only had about 20 members attend, but the organization is planning to hold several other events in the future.