Columbus organization offering free turkeys, food to those in need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For the seventh year in a row, a local fraternity is giving out turkeys to people in need.

The effort takes on more importance this year as more people have been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic and struggling to make ends meet.

This year, Kappa Alpha Psi is giving out close to 700 turkeys, fresh vegetables, and more to their neighboring communities and the rest of Columbus.

The fraternity said it hopes to spread some joy this Thanksgiving and help make the holiday as stress-free as possible.

“We have food boxes that have an entire meal of itself,” said Kappa Alpha Psi brother Jeffrey Ushry. “We are just fortunate to have as many items to give to the community.”

The organization’s next giveaway will be Dec. 12, when the fraternity will also hold its annual toy giveaway.