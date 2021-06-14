Columbus OKs initiative to pay residents $100 to get COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Vaccine Green Initiative, offering Columbus residents $100 to get the COVID-19 vaccine, could become a reality.

Councilmembers said the city wants to help break barriers by giving people $100 if they get fully vaccinated.

Columbus City Council passed the initiative unanimously during its meeting Monday. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will need to sign the ordinance before it goes into effect.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin said he does not want people to think this is just an incentive program, but rather it is a way to help people get the shot who might need financial help.

The initiative was championed by Council President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown who, before the meeting, said this will be part of a program that already exists through the Columbus Urban League.

Brown thinks about the single parents who can’t afford to take time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine, don’t have childcare, or are living paycheck to paycheck. Those are the residents she believes the Vaccine Green Initiative will truly help.

“We asked the question, ‘What is getting in the way of people getting their vaccine?’” Brown said. “The fact of the matter is life and finances very much gets in the way for a lot of workers across Columbus.”

Brown said there are several parts of the city that have a fully vaccinated rate of 25 percent. The state’s rate of people who have at least started the vaccination process is 46.7 percent.

Columbus Public Health will have a mobile vaccination unit out for much of June across the city to reach some of those neighborhoods. To find a pop-up clinic, click here for the schedule.