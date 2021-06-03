Things to doColumbus, Ohio weekend activities and events June 3-6

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, June 3 – 6, in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Thursday, June 3
- Fight for Air Climb Columbus — We need you in the fight now more than ever. Come outside for the shared challenge, for the camaraderie, and for a world free of all lung disease. 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Price: $25.00 to $50.00 —$100 fundraising minimum. Ohio Wesleyan University – Selby Field, 45 S. Henry St., Delaware, OH. More information
- Columbus Museum of Art Virtual Creative Happy Hour — Grab your favorite drink, and invite a friend to join you virtually, while we make art, and socialize during these monthly Creative Happy Hours. Each month will feature a different theme and guest artist to inspire your creativity. 5:45 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. More information Virtual Event URL: https://www.columbusmuseum.org/?post_type=cma_event&p=35336
Friday, June 4
- In the Gardens: Color to Discover — Thousands of carefully tended foliage and flowers, comprising the full spectrum of color, will delight visitors as they meander the botanical gardens. Over 250 eye-catching containers top off the seasonal displays, all of which are guaranteed to delight. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Price: $0.00 to $19.00 Price range based on age and membership status. More information
- Natural Trail Concerts — Live music will accompany your playtime in the park the first and fourth Fridays of every month this summer. The Natural Trail Play Area is located in the western portion of Rose Run Park close to the intersection of E. Dublin-Granville Rd. and Market St. Parking is available on the west side of the New Albany Library. 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.. More information
- Art at Audubon Workshop: Beyond the Lawn — 1 hour, in-person workshop at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. This workshop is about encouraging landowners to ditch the turf grass lawns and convert part of their property to a natural wildflower pollinator garden. 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. More information
- Gahanna Summer Drive-in Movie Series — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Headley Park, 1031 Challis Springs Dr., Gahanna. 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Price: $20. Purchase tickets
Saturday, June 5
- Little Turtle Community Annual Garage Sale — Annual garage sale. 5400 Little Turtle Way West 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. More information
- Farmers Market at Liberty Square Plaza — 240 N. Liberty St., Powell. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. More information
- Birdwatching for Beginners — Bring binoculars and take a hike with our center educators or volunteers to see what you can find on our center grounds and the surrounding Scioto Audubon Metro Park. Meet at the front desk inside the Grange Insurance Audubon Center, 505 W. Whittier St., Columbus. 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. More information
- June Gallery Hop with CD 92.9 — Broadcasting live from the hop from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Luxe 23, 1079 N. High St., Columbus. More information
Sunday, June 6
- New Albany Walking Club — Meet at the Heit Center to join the Walking Club on various routes ranging from 2-5 miles. 150 W. Main St., Suite B. 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. More information
- VFW Post 4719 Sunday Breakfast — 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. More information
