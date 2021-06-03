Things to doColumbus, Ohio weekend activities and events June 3-6

Columbus skyline Scioto Mile riverfront 2004

In this March 15, 2004, file photo, a woman runs the Franklinton floodwall next to the Scioto River in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this weekend, June 3 – 6, in and around Columbus, Ohio.

  • In the Gardens: Color to Discover — Thousands of carefully tended foliage and flowers, comprising the full spectrum of color, will delight visitors as they meander the botanical gardens. Over 250 eye-catching containers top off the seasonal displays, all of which are guaranteed to delight. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus. Price: $0.00 to $19.00 Price range based on age and membership status. More information
  • Natural Trail Concerts — Live music will accompany your playtime in the park the first and fourth Fridays of every month this summer. The Natural Trail Play Area is located in the western portion of Rose Run Park close to the intersection of E. Dublin-Granville Rd. and Market St. Parking is available on the west side of the New Albany Library. 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.. More information
  • Art at Audubon Workshop: Beyond the Lawn — 1 hour, in-person workshop at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. This workshop is about encouraging landowners to ditch the turf grass lawns and convert part of their property to a natural wildflower pollinator garden. 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. More information
  • Gahanna Summer Drive-in Movie Series — Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Headley Park, 1031 Challis Springs Dr., Gahanna. 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. Price: $20. Purchase tickets

Find a full list of events in and around Columbus at nbc4i.com/calendar.

