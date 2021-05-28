Columbus, Ohio, Memorial Day Weekend activities and events guide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this Memorial Day weekend in and around Columbus, Ohio.

Friday, May 28

Columbus Clippers vs. Nashville Sounds — The Columbus Clippers take on the Nashville Sounds Friday at 7:05 p.m., Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Tickets start at $7.00

Saturday, May 29

Sunday, May 30

Monday, May 31

UACA Memorial Day Run — The UACA Memorial Day Run dates back to 1971! This five-mile course races through the streets of UA for serious and casual runners. And there is also a one-mile run which is open to adults and children. Fire Station 72, 3861 Reed Rd., Upper Arlington. 8 a.m. More information

CRC Ring Around the Roses 5K Run/Walk — Join the Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resources Center (CRC) for the 2021 Ring around the Roses 5K Run/Walk on May 31, 2021. In person and virtual options. Whetstone High School, 4405 Scenic Dr., Columbus. 8:30 a.m. The Kids Fun Run beings at 8:30am with 100 and 200 yard dashes. More information

Memorial Day Service, Grove City — The American Legion Paschall Post 164 and Veterans of Foreign War 8198 host the Memorial Day service at the Grove City Cemetery, 3605 Grove City Road. 11 a.m., followed by an open house, 3363 McDowell Rd. More information

