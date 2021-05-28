Columbus, Ohio, Memorial Day Weekend activities and events guide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of events happening this Memorial Day weekend in and around Columbus, Ohio.
Want to let us know about an event? Submit it to our calendar, or send a story idea to NBC4.
Friday, May 28
- Columbus Clippers vs. Nashville Sounds — The Columbus Clippers take on the Nashville Sounds Friday at 7:05 p.m., Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Tickets start at $7.00
Saturday, May 29
- Veterans Plaza Dedication Ceremony — Join with members of City Council, the Veterans Committee, the Upper Arlington Community Foundation and the Upper Arlington Historical Society to celebrate the newly renovated and improved Veterans Plaza. 2096 Arlington Ave., Upper Arlington. 1 p.m.
- Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC — Historic Crew Stadium, One Black & Gold Blvd. 3 p.m. Tickets: $23.81 to $64.95
- Columbus Clippers vs. Nashville Sounds — 7:05 p.m. 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus. Tickets: $7 to $21
- Renée Fleming at The Ohio Theatre — Through June 2. 39 E. State St., Columbus. More information
Sunday, May 30
- VFW Post 4719 Sunday Breakfast — VFW Sunday Breakfast takes place every Sunday morning and is open to the public. 9-11 a.m. 75 W. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna.
- Cars-only Parade in Celebration of UA’s Class of 2021 — 11:45 a.m. Back by popular demand, the City has partnered with Upper Arlington Schools to celebrate this year’s seniors in a cars-only parade Upper Arlington. More information
- Columbus Clippers vs. Nashville Sounds — 2:05 p.m. 330 Huntington Park Ln., Columbus. Tickets: $7 to $21
- Memorial Day Weekend All White Affair — 6-10 p.m. Avalon Bar & Lounge. 205 N. 5th St., Columbus. Tickets: $10
Monday, May 31
- UACA Memorial Day Run — The UACA Memorial Day Run dates back to 1971! This five-mile course races through the streets of UA for serious and casual runners. And there is also a one-mile run which is open to adults and children. Fire Station 72, 3861 Reed Rd., Upper Arlington. 8 a.m. More information
- CRC Ring Around the Roses 5K Run/Walk — Join the Clintonville-Beechwold Community Resources Center (CRC) for the 2021 Ring around the Roses 5K Run/Walk on May 31, 2021. In person and virtual options. Whetstone High School, 4405 Scenic Dr., Columbus. 8:30 a.m. The Kids Fun Run beings at 8:30am with 100 and 200 yard dashes. More information
- Memorial Day Service, Grove City — The American Legion Paschall Post 164 and Veterans of Foreign War 8198 host the Memorial Day service at the Grove City Cemetery, 3605 Grove City Road. 11 a.m., followed by an open house, 3363 McDowell Rd. More information
Find a full list of events in and around Columbus at nbc4i.com/calendar.