Columbus, Ohio Memorial Day kids activities guide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Here’s a list of kid and family friendly events happening this Memorial Day weekend in and around Columbus, Ohio.

Friday, May 28

Westerville Family Skate Night – Bring the family out for a night of fun as you skate under the lights at Thomas James Knox Memorial Rink. Music and food trucks will be on site. Visit www.westerville.org/registration to purchase your $8 ticket. Limited number of participants available. There is a very limited number of inline skates available for rent. Use of your own equipment is recommended. THURSDAY, MAY 27-SATURDAY, MAY 29 7-10:30 p.m. Thomas James Knox Skate Rink at Alum Creek Park South 535 Park Meadow Rd.

Columbus Clippers vs. Nashville Sounds — The Columbus Clippers take on the Nashville Sounds Friday at 7:05 p.m., Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Tickets start at $7.00

— The Columbus Clippers take on the Nashville Sounds Friday at 7:05 p.m., Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Tickets start at $7.00 Read & Roar — Challenge yourself to a summer of reading for a chance to earn prizes.

Saturday, May 29

Kids Slime Making & Acrylic Paint Pour Class — Happening at Terra Gallery & Creative Studio at 36 North High Street in Dublin. Kids make slime and then create an abstract acrylic painting. Suitable for ALL ages and experience levels, seriously!! Hands on and fun.

Grove City Chamber Farmers’ Market — Browse through a cornucopia of produce, flowers, plants and homemade baked goods in an open-air market in historic Grove City Town Center, located in the promenade at 3444 Park St., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon

Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC — The Crew takes on Toronto FC at Historic Crew Stadium at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $23.81.

Sunday, May 30

Powell Farmers Market Sundays 2021 — Runs from 10am through 1pm in front of Shortys Plaza at 9721 Sawmill Road.

Cars-only Parade in Celebration of UA’s Class of 2021 — Congratulations to the Class of 2021 Upper Arlington High School Graduates! Back by popular demand, the City has partnered with Upper Arlington Schools to celebrate this year’s seniors in a cars-only parade on Sunday, May 30. Starts at 11:45 a.m.

