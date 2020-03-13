Columbus officials to provide update on city’s preparedness for COVID-19

Anyone with questions on coronavirus is urged to call the ODH Coronavirus Hotline at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus officials will be holding a news conference Friday to address the city’s preparedness for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

At 10:30am, Mayor Andrew Ginther and Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts are scheduled to hold a news conference to update on the implementation of state issued guidance and additional preparedness steps being taken by Columbus Public Health.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that a fifth case of the COVID-19 coronavirus had been confirmed in the state.

