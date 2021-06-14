Columbus officials call for end to violence following shooting of two children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two children were shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in South Franklinton.

According to Columbus Police, the incident took place on the 800 block of Greenfield Drive, near Harmon and Greenlawn Avenues.

Police said they were called to the scene shortly after 6:20 p.m., on Sunday, where witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored SUV drive by with its occupants firing into a crowd, striking the two children who were on their bicycles.

A 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy were transported to the hospital, police said.

Markeesha Waddell, a relative of the children, said she expects both to physically recover, although they are mentally traumatized by what happened.

“To be shooting little kids — it’s just so scary,” she said.

On Monday, NBC4 spoke with top city officials about this crime.

“Enough is enough,” said Shannon Hardin, Columbus City Council president. “Just yesterday, a couple organizations called for a ceasefire in Columbus. We as a community need to call for a ceasefire in our city. We have to put the guns down. We have to do more to keep folks safe.”

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is urging anyone with information on this, or any crime, to contact authorities.

“You can do it anonymously,” Ginther said. “You can do it through Crime Stoppers. You can do it through CPD. You can do it anonymously, but the person that shot those two little kids needs to be off the streets so that we’re not talking about somebody else’s kids next week.”

To share information on the shootings of the two children, Columbus Police ask that you contact them at 614-645-3689. You can also report tips to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers by calling (614) 461-TIPS (8477).