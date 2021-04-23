Columbus officers mourn detective who had 27 years with the force

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Detective Gary Adkins, a 27-year-veteran of Columbus Division of Police, has lost his life according to an announcement made on Friday.

He worked primarily in Franklinton, said a social media post from Starfish Assignment.

“He was much loved and is missed by his family, fellow officers, and friends. They are devastated by his passing,” the post said.

Gary loved being with his wife and kids, football, watching John Wayne movies, and playing pool. His partner of almost eight years, Officer Jeremy Gilbert, said “Everyone knew that when 88 wagon pulled up, we would handle what had to be done, but they also knew that Gary was getting out of the passenger seat. In our whole time together, I had never NOT driven!”

Starfish extends its deepest condolences to Detective Adkins’s family, his fellow officers, and everyone else who loved him, the social media post said.

If you are a law enforcement officer we thank you for everything you do to care for the communities that you serve. Please do not lose sight of the fact that you also need to care for yourself. Reach out for help if you need it. Take it if it’s offered. Text BLUE to 741741 if you wish to remain anonymous or visit Blue Help, https://bluehelp.org/