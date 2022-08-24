ABOVE: The original report on the 2020 shooting of a robbery suspect can be viewed above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Franklin County grand jury has declined to indict a Columbus police officer in relation to the fatal shooting of a robbery suspect in Columbus in 2020.

Columbus police officer Jeffrey Miller will not be charged with the Jan. 25, 2020, shooting of Joshua J. Brown, 35, of Columbus.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Columbus police responded to the Bob Evans restaurant on the 1400 block of Olentangy River Road for a report of an armed robbery in progress.

The suspect, later identified as Brown, fled the scene before police arrived after he was confronted by a customer with a fire extinguisher.

Miller and his partner saw Brown run from the back of the restaurant and into a parking lot of a hotel nearby, according to court records.

While Miller’s partner chased Brown on foot, Miller stayed with the patrol vehicle. Brown then began running toward the vehicle, which is when Miller ordered him to show his hands. Brown continued running toward Miller, allegedly raising his hand, showing what Miller thought was a firearm. Miller fired his gun twice, hitting Brown once.

Brown was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

According to court records, investigators found a black glove next to Brown. The gun police said Brown used in the robbery was found behind a fence where security footage shows he dropped it moments before running toward Miller.

The grand jury’s verdict was reached Monday and announced by the Franklin County Prosecutors’ office Wednesday.