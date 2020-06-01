Columbus officer shot Thursday released from hospital

Breaking News
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police officer shot while serving a search warrant Thursday has been released from the hospital.

According to a post on the Columbus Police Twitter page, Officer Russ Weiner was released from the hospital Sunday morning.

The shooting happened Thursday morning at a home on Chelford Drive when police served the warrant on what was a suspected drug house.

According to Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Weiner was shot once in the bulletproof vest and once outside the vest.

Rita Gray, 68, is charged with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and oxycodone, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted on all counts, she faces at least 20 years up to life in prison.  

