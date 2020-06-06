Columbus officer prays with justice group before downtown protest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A quiet but powerful moment this morning before protests started at the statehouse.

A Columbus Police car stopped on High Street where the Ohio Prisoners Justice League was holding a prayer walk.

The officer asked the group if he could pray with them.

They prayed for safety for both protesters and law enforcement.

The group said it was an unexpected moment.

“It’s so necessary to have the talk,” Teresa Rogers of the Ohio Prisoners Justice League. “To have him just stop and pray with us, it’s just so necessary to have everyone on board like that.”

The group says it planned to hold a peaceful protest at the statehouse months in advance.