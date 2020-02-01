Columbus officer issues 900th distracted driving ticket

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police officer has issued his 900th ticket for distracted driving.

In a post to its Facebook page, the Columbus Police praised Officer Keith Conner for issuing the ticket Friday.

“This is Officer Keith Conner’s 900th distracted driving ticket,” the post states. “He issued it today: a motorist watching a moving while driving.”

According to the post, Conner has issued 901 total distracted driving tickets and more than 6,000 citations in three and a half years.

“DISTRACTED DRIVING: It’s not worth it. It endangers lives & tickets are costly,” the post warns motorists.