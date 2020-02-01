1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Chillicothe City Schools Southern Local Schools Waverly City Schools

Columbus officer issues 900th distracted driving ticket

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police officer has issued his 900th ticket for distracted driving.

In a post to its Facebook page, the Columbus Police praised Officer Keith Conner for issuing the ticket Friday.

“This is Officer Keith Conner’s 900th distracted driving ticket,” the post states. “He issued it today: a motorist watching a moving while driving.”

According to the post, Conner has issued 901 total distracted driving tickets and more than 6,000 citations in three and a half years.

“DISTRACTED DRIVING: It’s not worth it. It endangers lives & tickets are costly,” the post warns motorists.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools