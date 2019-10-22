Columbus officer helps rescue chicken from busy highway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police officer now has a new punchline to the classic “Why did the chicken cross the road?” joke.

Columbus Officer Brad White helped a veterinarian student rescue a chicken from the center median on I-70 and I-270 on Columbus’ west side.

According to a Facebook post on the Columbus Division of Police page, White came across Jessie K., an Ohio State University veterinary student, trying to catch a chicken on the median Monday at about 5:55 p.m.

“We are unsure how the chicken ended up in the median,” the post states.

Jessie K. advised White that she was waiting for dusk so the bird would roost and be easier to catch.

The chicken almost wandered into traffic several times, but Jessie was persistent in keeping the bird in the median area with the help of White and the Ohio Department of Transportation State Farm Freeway Safety Patrol, the post states.

Jessie was eventually able to catch the chicken, which is now safe at her family’s farm.