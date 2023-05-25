Watch a previous NBC4 report on Adam Nguyen in the video player above.

CHICAGO (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer has been arrested and placed on administrative leave after allegedly recording a video up the skirt of an underage girl.

Adam Nguyen, 26, of Hilliard, Ohio, was arrested on Sunday and charged with unauthorized video recording and live video transmission, according to documents from the Circuit Court of Cook County in Illinois. Documents show the incident occurred earlier this week in Illinois.

(Courtesy Photo/Cook County Sheriff’s Office)

Nguyen was issued a bond of $20,000, the documents show. A spokeswoman for the Columbus Division of Police confirmed to NBC4 confirmed he has worked for the division for two years.