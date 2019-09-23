Columbus’ Nina West makes Emmy history

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — The 71st Emmy Awards did not disappoint.

Longtime favorite Game of Thrones went out with a bang, while some newcomers made major splashes.

One of them was Columbus’ own Nina West.

She was there for the show “Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” which took home its own Emmy this year.

West posted some photos on Facebook.

Herstory. Thank you @rupaulofficial @rupaulsdragrace @televisionacad #ninawest #emmys Dress by @garosparo Hair by @willynicewigz Makeup by @theycallher6 Jewelry by @fiercejewels_official Posted by Nina West on Sunday, September 22, 2019

She made history as the first person ever to walk the Emmy’s “Purple Carpet” in full drag.

West finished sixth on the last season of the Ru Paul show, but was a fan favorite, walking away with the title of “Miss Congeniality.”